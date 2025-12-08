James Song betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
James Song has not competed in this tournament in the last five years as he prepares to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14. This marks his return to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Song's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Song's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|KIA Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Song's recent performances
- Song missed the cut at the KIA Open with a score of 1-under.
Song's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Song's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is currently available for Song's performance metrics.
All stats in this article are accurate for Song as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
