Davis Shore betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Davis Shore finished tied for 72nd at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Shore's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T72
|72-74-69-71
|+6
|2023
|T81
|70-70-76-68
|+4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Shore's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of six-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Shore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|--
Shore's recent performances
- Shore had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shore has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shore has averaged 0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.090
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.854
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.045
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.194
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.003
|0.143
Shore's advanced stats and rankings
- Shore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shore has delivered a 0.854 mark. He has hit 72.22% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Shore has produced a 1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.25 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 30.56% of the time with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shore as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
