Davis Shore betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Davis Shore finished tied for 72nd at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Shore at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Shore's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7272-74-69-71+6
    2023T8170-70-76-68+4

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Shore's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of six-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Shore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-66-70-70-11--

    Shore's recent performances

    • Shore had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shore has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shore has averaged 0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.090-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.854-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.045-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.1940.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.0030.143

    Shore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards demonstrates solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shore has delivered a 0.854 mark. He has hit 72.22% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Shore has produced a 1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.25 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 30.56% of the time with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shore as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

