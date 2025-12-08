Luke Long betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Luke Long finished tied for 91st at five-over when he last competed at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving his position in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Long's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T91
|75-69-70-71
|+5
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Long's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 91st after posting a score of five-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Long's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Long for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
