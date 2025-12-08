PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Nottingham of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    William Nottingham has not competed in this tournament in the past five years as he prepares to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14. The 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $0.51 million purse in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Nottingham at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This marks Nottingham's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Nottingham's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT4270-66-71-70-811.75

    Nottingham's recent performances

    • Nottingham finished tied for 42nd at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished at 8-under.

    Nottingham's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Nottingham's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistical data is available for Nottingham for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nottingham as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

