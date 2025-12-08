William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
William Nottingham of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
William Nottingham has not competed in this tournament in the past five years as he prepares to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14. The 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $0.51 million purse in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This marks Nottingham's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Nottingham's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T42
|70-66-71-70
|-8
|11.75
Nottingham's recent performances
- Nottingham finished tied for 42nd at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished at 8-under.
Nottingham's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Nottingham's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistical data is available for Nottingham for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nottingham as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.