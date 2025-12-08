Austin Duncan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Austin Duncan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Austin Duncan has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with hopes of earning his PGA TOUR card through the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Duncan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|70-69-71-72
|-2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T63
|68-70-75-71
|-4
|4
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 2-under.
- Duncan has an average of -0.873 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.741 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -1.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.873
|-0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.743
|-0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.086
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.179
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.352
|-1.352
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.873 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards showed modest length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Duncan sported a -0.743 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a 20.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.