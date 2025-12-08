PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
31M AGO

Austin Duncan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Duncan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Austin Duncan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Austin Duncan has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with hopes of earning his PGA TOUR card through the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Duncan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5470-69-71-72-2--
    July 14, 2024The Ascendant presented by BlueT6368-70-75-71-44

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 2-under.
    • Duncan has an average of -0.873 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.741 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has averaged -1.352 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.873-0.873
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.743-0.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0860.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1790.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.352-1.352

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.873 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards showed modest length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Duncan sported a -0.743 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Duncan delivered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a 20.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW