Henrik Norlander betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Henrik Norlander will tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Dec. 11-14, looking to improve upon his tied for 38th finish when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $0.51 million purse this year.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Norlander's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3870-67-72-70-1

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2565-67-71-64-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.200
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.400

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.297-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6670.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.214-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.237-0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.081-0.507

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander sported a 0.667 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norlander delivered a -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
    • Norlander has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th. He ranked 37th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.18%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

