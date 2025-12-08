Henrik Norlander betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.

He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Norlander has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Norlander has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.