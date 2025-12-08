Henrik Norlander betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Henrik Norlander will tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Dec. 11-14, looking to improve upon his tied for 38th finish when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry offers a $0.51 million purse this year.
Norlander's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T38
|70-67-72-70
|-1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.297
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.667
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.214
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.237
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.081
|-0.507
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.297 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander sported a 0.667 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander delivered a -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
- Norlander has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th. He ranked 37th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.18%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
