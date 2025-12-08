Jake Peacock betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Jake Peacock of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Jake Peacock has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Peacock's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Peacock's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Peacock's recent performances
- Peacock does not have any recorded finishes in his last 10 appearances beyond the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he missed the cut.
- He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peacock has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peacock's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Peacock's advanced stats and rankings
- Peacock posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation Percentage in the 2025 season, while his average Driving Distance of 272.3 yards shows his length off the tee.
- On the greens, Peacock delivered a Putts Per Round average of 30.00 in the 2025 season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% indicates room for improvement in avoiding big numbers.
- Peacock broke par 13.89% of the time during the 2025 season, showing his scoring opportunities.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peacock as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.