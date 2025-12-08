Will Chandler betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of two-under.

Chandler has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Chandler has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.