Will Chandler betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Will Chandler finished tied for fourth at four-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14, 2025 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Chandler's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|71-72-67-66
|-4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Chandler's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of four-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|66-71-67-67
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T70
|73-70-73-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|71-67-73-67
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of two-under.
- Chandler has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.090
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.916
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.006
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.245
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.246
|-0.541
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.090 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sported a -0.916 mark that ranked 178th on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 178th by breaking par 19.48% of the time.
- Chandler accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
