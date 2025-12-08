Chan Kim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chan Kim has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 at this qualifying tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Kim's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|66-68-69-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T60
|69-70-68-75
|-6
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|61-68-75-73
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.241 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.195
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.269
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.131
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.294
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.089
|-0.241
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.269 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kim has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
