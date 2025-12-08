Chan Kim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Kim had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.

Kim has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.