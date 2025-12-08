Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Will Cannon hits a chip shot on the first hole during the third round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 20, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Will Cannon finished tied for 43rd at 3-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at this qualifying event.
Cannon's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|72-72-74-65
|+3
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Cannon's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Cannon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|66-62-76-64
|-16
|18.700
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T64
|74-63-75-74
|+2
|4.193
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T47
|68-67-71-68
|-6
|9.917
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T25
|71-64-68-67
|-14
|30.250
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T8
|70-65-66-70
|-13
|77.500
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T62
|65-64-73-69
|-13
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T23
|71-66-64-66
|-17
|35.600
Cannon's recent performances
- Cannon has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Cannon has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cannon has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cannon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.209
Cannon's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Cannon has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- He has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
- Cannon's putting has averaged -0.081 strokes gained over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cannon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
