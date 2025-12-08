PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Cannon hits a chip shot on the first hole during the third round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 20, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Will Cannon hits a chip shot on the first hole during the third round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 20, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Will Cannon finished tied for 43rd at 3-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at this qualifying event.

    Latest odds for Cannon at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Cannon's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4372-72-74-65+3

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Cannon's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Cannon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3766-62-76-64-1618.700
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT6474-63-75-74+24.193
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT4768-67-71-68-69.917
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT2571-64-68-67-1430.250
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT870-65-66-70-1377.500
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC75-66+1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT6265-64-73-69-134.200
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC73-66-5--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC72-72E--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST2371-66-64-66-1735.600

    Cannon's recent performances

    • Cannon has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Cannon has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cannon has averaged -0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cannon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.209

    Cannon's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Cannon has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • He has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
    • Cannon's putting has averaged -0.081 strokes gained over his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cannon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Michael Graboyes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW