Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Cannon has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Cannon has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.