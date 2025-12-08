Tyler Leach betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Tyler Leach has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of advancing through the qualifying event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Leach's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Leach's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Leach's recent performances
- Leach competed at the CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center, where he missed the cut with a score of one-under.
Leach's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Leach's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Leach for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Leach as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
