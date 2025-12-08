PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
43M AGO

Trent Phillips betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trent Phillips of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Trent Phillips of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Trent Phillips returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Phillips' recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD74-73-71+8
    2023WD72-72+4

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he withdrew after three rounds.
    • Phillips also withdrew from this tournament in 2023 after two rounds.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-73-68-7--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips' best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 31st at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 7-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.252-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2350.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.108-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1920.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5720.098

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a 0.235 mark. He hit 64.81% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.83 putts per round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 19.44%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Will Cannon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW