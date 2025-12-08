Trent Phillips betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Trent Phillips of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Trent Phillips returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.
Phillips' recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|74-73-71
|+8
|2023
|WD
|72-72
|+4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he withdrew after three rounds.
- Phillips also withdrew from this tournament in 2023 after two rounds.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-73-68
|-7
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips' best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 31st at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 7-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.252
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.235
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.108
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.192
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.572
|0.098
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.252 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a 0.235 mark. He hit 64.81% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.83 putts per round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 19.44%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.