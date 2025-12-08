Nick Gabrelcik betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Nick Gabrelcik of the United States reacts to an approach shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Nick Gabrelcik finished tied for 26th at +1 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Gabrelcik's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|69-72-71-69
|+1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Gabrelcik's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Gabrelcik's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+5
|--
Gabrelcik's recent performances
- Gabrelcik's best finish at the Valspar Championship was a missed cut with a score of 5-over.
- He has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gabrelcik has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gabrelcik has averaged -0.897 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gabrelcik's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.162
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.308
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.750
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.794
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.191
|-0.897
Gabrelcik's advanced stats and rankings
- Gabrelcik posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gabrelcik sported a -0.308 mark. He posted a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gabrelcik delivered a -1.794 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 11.11% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gabrelcik as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
