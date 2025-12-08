Alistair Docherty betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Alistair Docherty of the United States hits a tee shot on /1during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 10, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Alistair Docherty finished seventh at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Docherty's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|7
|71-66-67-73
|-3
|2023
|T21
|78-65-66-68
|-3
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Docherty's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished seventh after posting a score of three-under.
- Docherty's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished seventh at three-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Docherty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|80-78
|+18
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T2
|65-68-71-64
|-16
|--
Docherty's recent performances
- Docherty has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Docherty has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Docherty has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Docherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.344
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.565
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.629
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.391
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.241
|-0.238
Docherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Docherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.344 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards reflects his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Docherty has struggled with a -1.565 mark. He has hit 54.17% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Docherty has delivered a -0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 31.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 8.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Docherty as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
