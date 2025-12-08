PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Barend Botha betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Barend Botha of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 12, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Barend Botha of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 12, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Barend Botha finished tied for 109th at nine-over-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Botha at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Botha's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T10972-73-73-71+9

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Botha's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 109th after posting a score of nine-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Botha's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--

    Botha's recent performances

    • Botha's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot one-over-par.
    • Botha has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Botha has averaged -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Botha's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.196-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.595-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.054-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4860.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.358-0.453

    Botha's advanced stats and rankings

    • Botha posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.196 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Botha recorded a -1.595 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Botha delivered a 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Botha as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW