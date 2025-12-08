Barend Botha betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Barend Botha of South Africa hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 12, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Barend Botha finished tied for 109th at nine-over-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Botha's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T109
|72-73-73-71
|+9
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Botha's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 109th after posting a score of nine-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Botha's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Botha's recent performances
- Botha's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot one-over-par.
- Botha has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Botha has averaged -0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Botha's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.196
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.595
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.054
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.486
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.358
|-0.453
Botha's advanced stats and rankings
- Botha posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.196 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Botha recorded a -1.595 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Botha delivered a 0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.00% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Botha as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.