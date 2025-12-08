Tommy Cocha betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Tommy Cocha returns to compete at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, as the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry takes place Dec. 11-14, 2025. Cocha has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Cocha's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Cocha's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|T61
|69-68-72-75
|+4
|4.7
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|T44
|65-70-72-69
|-12
|10.6
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 4, 2024
|BioSteel Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Explore NB Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 30, 2024
|ATB Classic
|T2
|66-69-68-72
|-13
|245
|June 23, 2024
|The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
Cocha's recent performances
- Cocha has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ATB Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
Cocha's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Cocha's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Cocha for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cocha as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
