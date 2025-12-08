PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Jay Card III betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jay Card III has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years. The tournament will be held at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14, 2025.

    Latest odds for Card III at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Card III's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Card III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT3169-74-71-72+627.483
    Sept. 1, 2024CRMC Championship presented by GertensT1263-68-69-69-1159.250
    Aug. 25, 2024CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba OpenW/D70-2--
    Aug. 18, 2024Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-OpMC67-70-3--
    Aug. 4, 2024BioSteel Championship1067-65-65-63-2075.000
    July 28, 2024Commissionaires Ottawa OpenMC70-75+1--
    July 21, 2024Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsT2663-70-66-70-1131.000
    July 14, 2024Explore NB OpenMC68-73-1--
    June 30, 2024ATB ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 23, 2024The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times ColonistW/D69-1--

    Card III's recent performances

    • Card III has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BioSteel Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 20-under.

    Card III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Card III's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date stats are available for Card III for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Card III as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW