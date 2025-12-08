Jay Card III betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jay Card III has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years. The tournament will be held at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14, 2025.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Card III's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Card III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T31
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|27.483
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|T12
|63-68-69-69
|-11
|59.250
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 4, 2024
|BioSteel Championship
|10
|67-65-65-63
|-20
|75.000
|July 28, 2024
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|T26
|63-70-66-70
|-11
|31.000
|July 14, 2024
|Explore NB Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|June 30, 2024
|ATB Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 23, 2024
|The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
Card III's recent performances
- Card III has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BioSteel Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 20-under.
Card III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Card III's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date stats are available for Card III for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Card III as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
