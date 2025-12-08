John Marshall Butler betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
John Marshall Butler has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on making an impression in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Butler's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Butler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
Butler's recent performances
- Butler's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-under.
- Butler has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.274 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Butler has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Butler has averaged 0.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Butler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.102
Butler's advanced stats and rankings
- Butler averaged -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Butler posted a -1.274 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Butler showed strength around the green with a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, and he delivered a solid 1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over that same span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Butler as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
