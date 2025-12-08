Patrick Welch betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Patrick Welch of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 14, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Patrick Welch makes his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in recent years. The tournament runs Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This marks Welch's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Welch's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T70
|80-78-73-74
|+17
|3.287
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T37
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|18.700
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|3
|62-67-69-63
|-19
|210.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T25
|67-69-65-69
|-14
|30.250
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T67
|68-67-66-71
|-12
|3.220
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|2
|67-63-71-63
|-24
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T37
|72-70-65-74
|-7
|15.000
Welch's recent performances
- Welch has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
- Welch has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.901 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Welch has averaged 0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Welch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.534
Welch's advanced stats and rankings
- Welch posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 in his past five tournaments, indicating relatively neutral performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.901 in his past five starts demonstrates strong iron play.
- Around the greens, Welch struggled with a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Welch delivered a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Welch as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.