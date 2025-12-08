PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Patrick Welch betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Welch of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 14, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Patrick Welch makes his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in recent years. The tournament runs Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Welch at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This marks Welch's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Welch's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT7080-78-73-74+173.287
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3765-68-67-68-1618.700
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation362-67-69-63-19210.000
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT2567-69-65-69-1430.250
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC71-74+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC71-72+3--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT6768-67-66-71-123.220
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods267-63-71-63-24300.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3772-70-65-74-715.000

    Welch's recent performances

    • Welch has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished second with a score of 24-under.
    • Welch has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.901 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Welch has averaged 0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Welch's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.534

    Welch's advanced stats and rankings

    • Welch posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 in his past five tournaments, indicating relatively neutral performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.901 in his past five starts demonstrates strong iron play.
    • Around the greens, Welch struggled with a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Welch delivered a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Welch as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

