Ben Carr betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Carr has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

Carr has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Carr has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.