Ben Carr betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ben Carr plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Ben Carr finished tied for 109th at nine-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Carr's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T109
|73-76-68-72
|+9
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Carr's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 109th after posting a score of nine-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Carr's recent performances
- Carr has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- Carr has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Carr has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Carr has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Carr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.729
Carr's advanced stats and rankings
- Carr posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Carr recorded a -0.135 mark, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Carr delivered a -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area of concern in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Carr as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
