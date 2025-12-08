PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Fred Biondi betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Fred Biondi of Brazil plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Fred Biondi of Brazil plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Fred Biondi finished tied for 10th at 5-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Biondi at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Biondi's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1070-69-68-68-5

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Biondi's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Biondi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6371-66-74-69-4--
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipT2670-71-69-71-3--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT3270-68-70-69-11--
    March 3, 2024Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-74+3--

    Biondi's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.
    • Biondi has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Biondi has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Biondi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0400.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.021-0.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3330.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.8320.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.482-0.229

    Biondi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Biondi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards shows his ability to compete with longer hitters.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Biondi recorded a -2.021 mark. He maintained a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Biondi delivered a 1.832 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW