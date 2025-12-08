Fred Biondi betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Fred Biondi of Brazil plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Fred Biondi finished tied for 10th at 5-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Biondi's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|70-69-68-68
|-5
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Biondi's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Biondi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T63
|71-66-74-69
|-4
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-71-69-71
|-3
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T32
|70-68-70-69
|-11
|--
|March 3, 2024
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Biondi's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.
- Biondi has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Biondi has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Biondi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.040
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.021
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.333
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.832
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.482
|-0.229
Biondi's advanced stats and rankings
- Biondi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards shows his ability to compete with longer hitters.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Biondi recorded a -2.021 mark. He maintained a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Biondi delivered a 1.832 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.