Ross Steelman betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Ross Steelman returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set for Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Steelman finished tied for 50th at four-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Steelman's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|69-76-70-69
|+4
|2023
|T28
|70-72-67-69
|-2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Steelman's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of four-over.
- Steelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 28th at two-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Steelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-69-69-65
|-14
|--
Steelman's recent performances
- Steelman had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
- Steelman has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Steelman has averaged 0.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Steelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.752
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.606
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.114
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.281
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.526
|0.213
Steelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Steelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.752 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Steelman sports a 0.606 mark. He has hit 75.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Steelman has delivered a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has averaged 29.00 putts per round and has broken par 30.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Steelman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
