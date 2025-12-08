RJ Manke betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
RJ Manke of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
RJ Manke has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This marks Manke's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Manke's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Manke's recent performances
- Manke has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.950 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Manke has averaged -0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manke's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.310
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.587
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.658
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.083
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.156
|-0.666
Manke's advanced stats and rankings
- Manke posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards represents his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manke sported a -1.587 mark. He maintained a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Manke delivered a 1.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time with a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manke as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.