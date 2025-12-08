Riley Lewis betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Riley Lewis of the United States watches his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Riley Lewis finished tied for 124th at 11-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Lewis's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T124
|73-79-71-68
|+11
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Lewis's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 124th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Lewis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T76
|70-69-72-76
|+3
|--
Lewis's recent performances
- Lewis had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 76th with a score of 3-over.
- Lewis has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lewis has averaged -1.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lewis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.050
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.723
|-1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.024
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.103
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.752
|-1.051
Lewis's advanced stats and rankings
- Lewis posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lewis sports a -1.723 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lewis delivers a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.67 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 17.59% of the time with a 25.93% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lewis as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.