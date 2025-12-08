Maxwell Moldovan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Maxwell Moldovan of the United States hits his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Maxwell Moldovan will compete at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14 in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. This marks his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Moldovan's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Moldovan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|80-74
|+14
|--
Moldovan's recent performances
- Moldovan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 12-over.
- He has an average of -0.893 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moldovan has an average of -0.508 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moldovan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.178
|-0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.242
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.317
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.189
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.292
|-1.977
Moldovan's advanced stats and rankings
- Moldovan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.178 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moldovan sported a -0.242 mark. He maintained a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Moldovan delivered a 0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing strength in his short game.
- On the greens, Moldovan delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 33.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 2.78% of the time with a 33.33% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moldovan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.