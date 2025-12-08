Rayhan Thomas betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Rayhan Thomas hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2025 at Ohio State University Golf Club on September 18, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Rayhan Thomas finished tied for 26th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Thomas's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|70-72-71-68
|+1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of one-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has not recorded any top-five, top-ten, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date stats are available for Thomas for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
