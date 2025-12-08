Nicolo Galletti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Galletti has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Galletti has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Galletti has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Galletti has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.