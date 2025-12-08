Nicolo Galletti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Nicolo Galletti of the United States looks on after playing the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Nicolo Galletti finished tied for 26th at one-over in his last appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve on that performance.
Galletti's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|70-73-69-69
|+1
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Galletti's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of one-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Galletti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T8
|72-69-71-69
|-7
|88
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T59
|71-71-71-72
|+1
|5.44
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T15
|65-66-67-70
|-12
|57
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T7
|66-70-67-63
|-18
|85
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T13
|69-66-67-64
|-14
|54.17
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T30
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|21.46
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|67-69-66-70
|-16
|44
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T31
|69-66-76-69
|-8
|23
Galletti's recent performances
- Galletti has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Galletti has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Galletti has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Galletti has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Galletti has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Galletti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.788
Galletti's advanced stats and rankings
- Galletti has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Galletti has posted a 0.052 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Galletti has delivered a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Galletti has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Galletti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
