Nicolo Galletti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Nicolo Galletti of the United States looks on after playing the third hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Nicolo Galletti finished tied for 26th at one-over in his last appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve on that performance.

    Latest odds for Galletti at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Galletti's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2670-73-69-69+1

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Galletti's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Galletti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT872-69-71-69-788
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT5971-71-71-72+15.44
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT1565-66-67-70-1257
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT766-70-67-63-1885
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC69-73E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT1369-66-67-64-1454.17
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT3066-67-68-66-1721.46
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1767-69-66-70-1644
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3169-66-76-69-823

    Galletti's recent performances

    • Galletti has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Galletti has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Galletti has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Galletti has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Galletti has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Galletti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.788

    Galletti's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Galletti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

