Nicholas Infanti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Nicholas Infanti from the USA plays his tee shot on the 8th hole on day one of the GAC Rosa Challenge Tour 2025 at Rosa Golf Club on September 4, 2025 in Konopiska, Poland. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    Nicholas Infanti will compete in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Infanti at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Infanti's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Infanti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 19, 2024Inter Rapidisimo Golf ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 5, 2024KIA OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 21, 202469th ECP Brazil OpenMC73-73+4--
    March 24, 2024Bupa Championship at TulumT2172-72-75-72+337.429

    Infanti's recent performances

    • Infanti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bupa Championship at Tulum, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 3-over.

    Infanti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Infanti's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date stats are available for Infanti for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Infanti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

