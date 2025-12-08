Nicholas Infanti betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Nicholas Infanti from the USA plays his tee shot on the 8th hole on day one of the GAC Rosa Challenge Tour 2025 at Rosa Golf Club on September 4, 2025 in Konopiska, Poland. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Nicholas Infanti will compete in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Infanti's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Infanti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 19, 2024
|Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 5, 2024
|KIA Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 21, 2024
|69th ECP Brazil Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Bupa Championship at Tulum
|T21
|72-72-75-72
|+3
|37.429
Infanti's recent performances
- Infanti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bupa Championship at Tulum, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 3-over.
Infanti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Infanti's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date stats are available for Infanti for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Infanti as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
