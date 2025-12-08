PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Michael Feagles betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Michael Feagles has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to make his mark at this $510,000 purse event.

    Latest odds for Feagles at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Feagles' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Feagles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 30, 2024Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC70-67-5--

    Feagles' recent performances

    • Feagles' best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS came when he missed the cut with a score of five-under.
    • Feagles has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.646 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Feagles has an average of -2.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Feagles has averaged -3.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Feagles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.568

    Feagles' advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Feagles posted a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.530 in his past five tournaments shows room for improvement in iron play.
    • Around the greens, Feagles averaged -0.646 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Feagles struggled on the greens with a -2.183 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Feagles as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW