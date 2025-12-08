Michael Feagles betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Michael Feagles has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to make his mark at this $510,000 purse event.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Feagles' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Feagles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 30, 2024
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
Feagles' recent performances
- Feagles' best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS came when he missed the cut with a score of five-under.
- Feagles has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.646 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Feagles has an average of -2.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Feagles has averaged -3.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Feagles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.568
Feagles' advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Feagles posted a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.530 in his past five tournaments shows room for improvement in iron play.
- Around the greens, Feagles averaged -0.646 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Feagles struggled on the greens with a -2.183 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Feagles as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
