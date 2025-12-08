Ted Potter, Jr. betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ted Potter Jr. of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 03, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ted Potter, Jr. has not competed in this tournament in the last five years as he tees off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. This marks his return to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Potter, Jr.'s first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Potter, Jr.'s recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
Potter, Jr.'s recent performances
- Potter, Jr. had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he missed the cut with a score of 6-under.
Potter, Jr.'s Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.806
Potter, Jr.'s advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Potter, Jr. as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
