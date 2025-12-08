PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Sam Choi betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Choi of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sam Choi returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14. Choi looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 144th.

    Latest odds for Choi at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Choi's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T14477-78-65-77+17
    2023WD74-79-

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Choi's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 144th after posting a score of 17-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Choi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3868-69-70-77-4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--

    Choi's recent performances

    • Choi had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of four-under.
    • Choi has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Choi has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Choi has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Choi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.248

    Choi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Choi has posted a 68.06% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks among players on TOUR.
    • Choi has delivered a Putts Per Round average of 29.25 this season. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (Par Breakers) while avoiding bogeys 15.28% of the time (Bogey Avoidance).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Choi as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW