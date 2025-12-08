Sam Choi betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Choi had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of four-under.

Choi has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Choi has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.