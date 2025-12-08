Sam Choi betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Sam Choi of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sam Choi returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14. Choi looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 144th.
Choi's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T144
|77-78-65-77
|+17
|2023
|WD
|74-79
|-
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Choi's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 144th after posting a score of 17-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Choi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|68-69-70-77
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Choi's recent performances
- Choi had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of four-under.
- Choi has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Choi has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Choi has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Choi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.248
Choi's advanced stats and rankings
- Choi has posted a 68.06% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks among players on TOUR.
- Choi has delivered a Putts Per Round average of 29.25 this season. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (Par Breakers) while avoiding bogeys 15.28% of the time (Bogey Avoidance).
All stats in this article are accurate for Choi as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
