Marshall Meisel betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Marshall Meisel has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Meisel's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Meisel's recent performances
- No recorded finishes are available for Meisel's recent tournament performances.
Meisel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Meisel's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Meisel for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meisel as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
