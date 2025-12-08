Jonathan Grey betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jonathan Grey has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Grey's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Grey's recent performances
- Grey has no recorded finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He has an average of -1.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grey has an average of -1.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grey has an average of 2.636 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.202
Grey's advanced stats and rankings
- Grey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.062 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grey recorded a -1.492 mark in his past five starts, showing difficulty with iron play.
- Around the greens, Grey delivered a -0.605 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. However, his putting has been a strength, posting a 2.636 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grey as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.