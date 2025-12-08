Bastien Amat betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Bastien Amat has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Amat's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Amat's recent performances
- Amat has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.881 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Amat has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Amat has averaged -1.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Amat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.202
Amat's advanced stats and rankings
- Amat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.774 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Amat struggled with a -0.881 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Amat was nearly neutral with a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Amat delivered a -1.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Amat as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.