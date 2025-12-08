PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Bastien Amat betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Bastien Amat has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Amat at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Amat's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Amat's recent performances

    • Amat has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.881 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Amat has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Amat has averaged -1.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Amat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.202

    Amat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Amat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.774 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Amat struggled with a -0.881 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Amat was nearly neutral with a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Amat delivered a -1.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Amat as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

