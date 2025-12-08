Bastien Amat betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Amat has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.881 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Amat has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.421 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.