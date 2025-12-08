PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Luke Guthrie betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Guthrie of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Luke Guthrie previously competed at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, finishing tied for 64th at five-over in 2024. The tournament is set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from Dec. 11-14, 2025.

    Latest odds for Guthrie at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Guthrie's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6471-72-74-68+5

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Guthrie's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of five-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Guthrie's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC65-72-5--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-73+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT3366-70-67-68-1320.071
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5170-69-70-72-36.629
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT1370-67-64-65-1454.167
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT5767-68-67-68-145.200
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC71-70-3--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC73-71E--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST2863-65-69-71-1627.250

    Guthrie's recent performances

    • Guthrie has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 14-under.
    • Guthrie has an average of -1.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Guthrie has averaged -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Guthrie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.151

    Guthrie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Guthrie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.348 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.178 shows improvement in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Guthrie has delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. His putting has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting over the same span.
    • Overall, Guthrie has averaged -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Guthrie as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

