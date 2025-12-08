Luke Guthrie betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Luke Guthrie of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 03, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Luke Guthrie previously competed at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, finishing tied for 64th at five-over in 2024. The tournament is set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from Dec. 11-14, 2025.
Guthrie's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|71-72-74-68
|+5
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Guthrie's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of five-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Guthrie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T33
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|20.071
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T51
|70-69-70-72
|-3
|6.629
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T13
|70-67-64-65
|-14
|54.167
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T57
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|5.200
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T28
|63-65-69-71
|-16
|27.250
Guthrie's recent performances
- Guthrie has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 14-under.
- Guthrie has an average of -1.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Guthrie has averaged -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Guthrie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.151
Guthrie's advanced stats and rankings
- Guthrie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.348 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.178 shows improvement in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Guthrie has delivered a 0.248 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. His putting has averaged -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting over the same span.
- Overall, Guthrie has averaged -1.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Guthrie as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
