3H AGO

Julian Suri betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Julian Suri finished tied for 71st at 3-over when he last played this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 as he looks to improve on his previous performance at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Suri at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Suri's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T7170-67-68-78+3

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Suri's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Suri's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4671-75-72-74+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT6768-67-68-71-103.967
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-68-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT763-72-67-64-1885.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT2867-67-75-68-723.955
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health169-66-64-63-18500.000
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT1564-71-64-66-1947.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC75-71+2--
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST2868-68-64-68-1627.250

    Suri's recent performances

    • Suri has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Suri has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Suri has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suri has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suri has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suri's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.059

    Suri's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suri has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.254 over his last five starts shows strength in his iron play.
    • Suri's putting has been a weakness recently, with an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suri as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

