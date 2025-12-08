Julian Suri betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Suri has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Suri has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Suri has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Suri has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.