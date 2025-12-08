Julian Suri betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Julian Suri finished tied for 71st at 3-over when he last played this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 as he looks to improve on his previous performance at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Suri's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T71
|70-67-68-78
|+3
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Suri's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 71st after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Suri's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|71-75-72-74
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T67
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|3.967
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T7
|63-72-67-64
|-18
|85.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T28
|67-67-75-68
|-7
|23.955
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|1
|69-66-64-63
|-18
|500.000
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T15
|64-71-64-66
|-19
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T28
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|27.250
Suri's recent performances
- Suri has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Suri has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Suri has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suri has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suri has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suri's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.059
Suri's advanced stats and rankings
- Suri has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.254 over his last five starts shows strength in his iron play.
- Suri's putting has been a weakness recently, with an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suri as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
