2H AGO

Jorge Fernández Valdés betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jorge FernÃ¡ndez ValdÃ©s of Argentina tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 15, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Jorge Fernández Valdés of Argentina tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 15, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Jorge Fernández Valdés finished tied for 54th at 1-over when he last competed at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Fernández Valdés at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Fernández Valdés's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5472-69-72-68+1

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Fernández Valdés's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Fernández Valdés's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 28, 2024NV5 Invitational presented by Old National BankT2667-66-64-71-1627.3
    May 19, 2024AdventHealth ChampionshipT2667-71-65-73-1231.8
    April 28, 2024Veritex Bank ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    April 21, 2024LECOM Suncoast ClassicMC68-71-3--
    April 7, 2024Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubMC76-76+8--
    March 10, 2024Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT2070-67-68-71-1240.1
    March 3, 2024117 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC68-70-2--
    Feb. 11, 2024Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardMC64-72-5--
    Feb. 4, 2024The Panama ChampionshipMC68-76+4--
    Jan. 24, 2024The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT4470-77-76-68+311.2

    Fernández Valdés's recent performances

    • Fernández Valdés has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.

    Fernández Valdés's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Fernández Valdés's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date stats are available for Fernández Valdés for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fernández Valdés as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

