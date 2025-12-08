PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Jeremy Gandon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Gandon of France hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Jeremy Gandon of France hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Gandon finished tied for 50th at 4-over par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14 looking to improve his standing in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Gandon at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Gandon's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5073-71-71-69+4

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Gandon's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over par.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under par.

    Gandon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1274-72-69-69-463.5
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT1673-68-66-70-758
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-76+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT4665-70-67-71-119.75
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC74-72+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT3770-64-67-68-1116.5
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC67-72-3--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT768-65-68-69-1877.5
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3171-70-70-69-823

    Gandon's recent performances

    • Gandon has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under par.
    • Gandon has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gandon has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gandon has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gandon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.315

    Gandon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gandon has struggled with his overall ball-striking in his past five tournaments, averaging -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total.
    • His strongest area has been around-the-green play, where he averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts.
    • Gandon's approach play has been his biggest weakness, averaging -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gandon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    William Nottingham betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW