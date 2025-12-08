Jeremy Gandon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Gandon has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under par.

Gandon has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gandon has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.