Jeremy Gandon betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Jeremy Gandon of France hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Jeremy Gandon finished tied for 50th at 4-over par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14 looking to improve his standing in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Gandon's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|73-71-71-69
|+4
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Gandon's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over par.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under par.
Gandon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T12
|74-72-69-69
|-4
|63.5
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T16
|73-68-66-70
|-7
|58
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T46
|65-70-67-71
|-11
|9.75
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T37
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|16.5
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T7
|68-65-68-69
|-18
|77.5
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T31
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23
Gandon's recent performances
- Gandon has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under par.
- Gandon has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gandon has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gandon has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gandon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.315
Gandon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gandon has struggled with his overall ball-striking in his past five tournaments, averaging -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total.
- His strongest area has been around-the-green play, where he averaged 0.096 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts.
- Gandon's approach play has been his biggest weakness, averaging -0.257 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gandon as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.