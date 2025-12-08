Frankie Capan III betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Frankie Capan III finished tied for 64th at 2-over when he last competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve on that performance and secure his PGA TOUR card.
Capan III's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T64
|69-72-70-71
|+2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Capan III's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|65
|66-73-74-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-1.193
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.672
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.031
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.488
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.409
|0.051
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.193 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 180th with a 60.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 173rd by breaking Par 19.65% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
