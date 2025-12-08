PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Frankie Capan III betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Frankie Capan III finished tied for 64th at 2-over when he last competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve on that performance and secure his PGA TOUR card.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Capan III's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6469-72-70-71+2

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Capan III's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-69-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6566-73-74-72+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT670-64-68-69-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenW/D78+7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4568-73-71-70+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-1.193-0.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.672-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0310.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.4880.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.4090.051

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.193 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.672 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 180th with a 60.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 173rd by breaking Par 19.65% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

