Frankie Capan III betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Capan III has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Capan III has an average of -0.639 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.