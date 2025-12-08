PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Theo Humphrey betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Theo Humphrey of the United States follows his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Theo Humphrey has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to make his mark in the tournament.

    Latest odds for Humphrey at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Humphrey's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Humphrey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-69-73-67-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5372-68-75-72-1--

    Humphrey's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • Humphrey has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Humphrey has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Humphrey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.470-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.6690.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3420.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.288-0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.253-0.410

    Humphrey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Humphrey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.470 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Humphrey sported a 1.669 mark. He maintained a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Humphrey delivered a -1.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.38 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.14% of the time with a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Humphrey as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

