Jackson Buchanan betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Jackson Buchanan of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 26, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Jackson Buchanan has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with an opportunity to compete for a $510K purse in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Buchanan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Buchanan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
Buchanan's recent performances
- Buchanan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Buchanan has an average of -0.744 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Buchanan has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buchanan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-2.945
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.926
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.049
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.678
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.292
|-0.071
Buchanan's advanced stats and rankings
- Buchanan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.945 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards shows his distance capabilities.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buchanan sported a 0.926 mark. He has a 41.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buchanan delivered a 0.678 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he broke par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buchanan as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
