38M AGO

Hunter Wolcott betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hunter Wolcott of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Hunter Wolcott has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years. The tournament runs Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Wolcott at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Wolcott's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Wolcott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-71-76-73+6--
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT3570-68-76-73+720.967
    Sept. 1, 2024CRMC Championship presented by GertensT4870-67-70-70-38.750
    Aug. 25, 2024CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open468-65-68-63-24135.000
    Aug. 18, 2024Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-OpT2171-62-71-65-1142.000
    Aug. 4, 2024BioSteel ChampionshipT2765-65-67-67-1628.000
    July 28, 2024Commissionaires Ottawa Open971-64-66-65-2280.000
    July 21, 2024Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsT3167-67-68-68-1020.800
    July 14, 2024Explore NB OpenT765-64-67-1780.000
    June 30, 2024ATB ClassicMC76-69+1--

    Wolcott's recent performances

    • Wolcott has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 24-under.

    Wolcott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Wolcott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wolcott has posted a 58.33% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2025.
    • His average Driving Distance of 277.6 yards reflects his approach to course management this season.
    • Wolcott has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round in 2025, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 18.06%.
    • He has broken par 15.28% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wolcott as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

