Hunter Wolcott betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Hunter Wolcott of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Hunter Wolcott has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years. The tournament runs Dec. 11-14 at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Wolcott's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Wolcott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-71-76-73
|+6
|--
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T35
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|20.967
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|T48
|70-67-70-70
|-3
|8.750
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|4
|68-65-68-63
|-24
|135.000
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|T21
|71-62-71-65
|-11
|42.000
|Aug. 4, 2024
|BioSteel Championship
|T27
|65-65-67-67
|-16
|28.000
|July 28, 2024
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|9
|71-64-66-65
|-22
|80.000
|July 21, 2024
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|T31
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|20.800
|July 14, 2024
|Explore NB Open
|T7
|65-64-67
|-17
|80.000
|June 30, 2024
|ATB Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
Wolcott's recent performances
- Wolcott has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 24-under.
Wolcott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Wolcott's advanced stats and rankings
- Wolcott has posted a 58.33% Greens in Regulation Percentage in 2025.
- His average Driving Distance of 277.6 yards reflects his approach to course management this season.
- Wolcott has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round in 2025, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 18.06%.
- He has broken par 15.28% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wolcott as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
