Braden Thornberry betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Braden Thornberry of the United States watches his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry finished tied for 28th at 2-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Thornberry's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T28
|76-66-66-70
|-2
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|67-65-69-80
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T64
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-72-73-75
|+8
|2.489
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged 0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.595
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.879
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.061
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.380
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.033
|0.176
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.595 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.879 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 63.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 19.76% of the time.
- Thornberry earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
