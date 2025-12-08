PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States watches his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Braden Thornberry of the United States watches his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry finished tied for 28th at 2-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Thornberry's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2876-66-66-70-2

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Thornberry's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2267-65-69-80-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-67-69-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6468-71-72-73-4--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5772-70-74-70-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6468-72-73-75+82.489
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-70+4--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged 0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.595-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.879-0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0610.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3800.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.0330.176

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.595 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.879 mark that ranked 177th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 63.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 19.76% of the time.
    • Thornberry earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: Preview final chance at PGA TOUR cards at Q-School

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Daniel Summerhays betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Tyler Wilkes betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Hull / Berger
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Khang / Mitchell
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Ko / Day
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Korda / Cauley
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW