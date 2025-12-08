PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
15M AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his tee shot on the 1st hole during Day Two of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy competition at Le Golf National on September 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    A.J. Ewart has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Ewart at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Ewart's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Ewart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipMC76-68+4--
    Sept. 1, 2024CRMC Championship presented by GertensMC67-73E--
    Aug. 25, 2024CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba OpenMC72-67-5--
    Aug. 18, 2024Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op163-66-67-67-17500
    Aug. 4, 2024BioSteel ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    July 28, 2024Commissionaires Ottawa OpenMC71-71-2--
    July 21, 2024Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsMC78-67+5--
    July 14, 2024Explore NB OpenT2565-65-69-1431.750

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Ewart has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has averaged -0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.161-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.246-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.1921.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.135-1.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.858-0.896

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.246 mark. He posted a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Ewart has been strong with a 1.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Ewart delivered a -2.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 11.11% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

