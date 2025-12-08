A.J. Ewart betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his tee shot on the 1st hole during Day Two of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy competition at Le Golf National on September 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning his PGA TOUR card at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Ewart's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|MC
|72-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|1
|63-66-67-67
|-17
|500
|Aug. 4, 2024
|BioSteel Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 21, 2024
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Explore NB Open
|T25
|65-65-69
|-14
|31.750
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.161
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.246
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.192
|1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.135
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.858
|-0.896
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a 0.246 mark. He posted a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Ewart has been strong with a 1.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a -2.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 31.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 11.11% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
