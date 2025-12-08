Drew Nesbitt betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Drew Nesbitt of Canada hits his first shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Drew Nesbitt has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in recent memory.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Nesbitt's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Nesbitt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T43
|70-70-66-70
|-4
|12.807
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited
|1
|66-65-64-65
|-20
|500.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|ATB Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-76
|-8
|20.583
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|T73
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|2.600
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|3
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|KIA Open
|T42
|72-69-69
|-6
|11.750
|April 6, 2025
|70th ECP Brazil Open
|T4
|65-65-68-71
|-15
|108.750
|March 30, 2025
|93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Nesbitt's recent performances
- Nesbitt has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
Nesbitt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.501
Nesbitt's advanced stats and rankings
- Nesbitt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nesbitt recorded a -0.070 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Nesbitt delivered a -0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nesbitt as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
