22M AGO

Drew Nesbitt betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Drew Nesbitt of Canada hits his first shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Drew Nesbitt has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Nesbitt at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Nesbitt's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Nesbitt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT4370-70-66-70-412.807
    Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited166-65-64-65-20500.000
    Sept. 14, 2025ATB ClassicT3369-67-68-76-820.583
    Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterT7367-69-70-70-82.600
    Aug. 3, 2025Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM AggregatesMC70-68-4--
    July 27, 2025Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsMC75-66-3--
    July 6, 2025Explore NB Open372-65-64-66-17190.000
    April 27, 2025KIA OpenT4272-69-69-611.750
    April 6, 202570th ECP Brazil OpenT465-65-68-71-15108.750
    March 30, 202593 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por ZurichMC68-74E--

    Nesbitt's recent performances

    • Nesbitt has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Nesbitt has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nesbitt has averaged -1.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nesbitt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.501

    Nesbitt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nesbitt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nesbitt recorded a -0.070 mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Nesbitt delivered a -0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nesbitt as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

