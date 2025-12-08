Dillon Stewart betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Dillon Stewart will compete at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Stewart has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Stewart's first time competing in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Stewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T12
|70-66-67-65
|-12
|68.000
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|ATB Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Manitoba Open
|T39
|71-67
|-4
|12.125
|Aug. 10, 2025
|BioSteel Championship
|T23
|64-63-73-67
|-13
|34.833
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|T5
|69-67-63-67
|-22
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|1
|63-63-66-67
|-21
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|T9
|67-69-63-71
|-14
|67.833
Stewart's recent performances
- Stewart has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Stewart has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Stewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
Stewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stewart's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Stewart for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stewart as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
