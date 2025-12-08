PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Cole Sherwood betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cole Sherwood hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Cole Sherwood hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Cole Sherwood finished tied for 43rd at three-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from Dec. 11-14 as he looks to improve his positioning in the 2025 tournament.

    Latest odds for Sherwood at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Sherwood's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4376-73-66-68+3

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Sherwood's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of three-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Sherwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-70-72-76+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT2064-67-65-69-1947.600
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-69-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC68-69-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC72-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC70-74+4--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT965-68-63-68-2067.833
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT4768-70-70-69-118.500
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC70-76+2--

    Sherwood's recent performances

    • Sherwood has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 20-under.
    • Sherwood has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sherwood has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sherwood has averaged -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sherwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.823

    Sherwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sherwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.541 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Sherwood recorded a 0.194 mark, showing relative strength in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Sherwood delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement.
    • On the greens, Sherwood posted a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, maintaining relatively neutral putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sherwood as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW