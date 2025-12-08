Cole Sherwood betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Cole Sherwood hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Cole Sherwood finished tied for 43rd at three-over in last year's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from Dec. 11-14 as he looks to improve his positioning in the 2025 tournament.
Sherwood's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|76-73-66-68
|+3
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Sherwood's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of three-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Sherwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|74-70-72-76
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T20
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|47.600
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T9
|65-68-63-68
|-20
|67.833
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T47
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|8.500
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Sherwood's recent performances
- Sherwood has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 20-under.
- Sherwood has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sherwood has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sherwood has averaged -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sherwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.823
Sherwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Sherwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.541 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Sherwood recorded a 0.194 mark, showing relative strength in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Sherwood delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement.
- On the greens, Sherwood posted a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, maintaining relatively neutral putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sherwood as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
