Cole Sherwood betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Sherwood has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 20-under.

Sherwood has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Sherwood has an average of -0.484 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.