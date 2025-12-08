PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Christian Salzer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christian Salzer of the Untied States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics at Crestview Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Christian Salzer will be making his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14.

    Latest odds for Salzer at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Salzer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Salzer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT6370-70-74-68+24.874
    Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedMC71-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025ATB ClassicMC67-75-2--
    Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterMC69-68-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025Manitoba OpenT5172-67-35.488
    Aug. 10, 2025BioSteel ChampionshipT2968-65-70-65-1223.833
    Aug. 3, 2025Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates764-67-67-67-1990.000
    July 27, 2025Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsMC72-67-5--
    July 13, 2025Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025Explore NB OpenT5069-69-71-68-77.043

    Salzer's recent performances

    • He has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • Salzer had his best finish at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates, where he finished seventh with a score of 19-under.

    Salzer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Salzer's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Salzer for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salzer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

