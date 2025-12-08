Christian Salzer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Christian Salzer of the Untied States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics at Crestview Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Christian Salzer will be making his first appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Salzer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Salzer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T63
|70-70-74-68
|+2
|4.874
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|ATB Classic
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Manitoba Open
|T51
|72-67
|-3
|5.488
|Aug. 10, 2025
|BioSteel Championship
|T29
|68-65-70-65
|-12
|23.833
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates
|7
|64-67-67-67
|-19
|90.000
|July 27, 2025
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|MC
|72-67
|-5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|T50
|69-69-71-68
|-7
|7.043
Salzer's recent performances
- He has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- Salzer had his best finish at the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates, where he finished seventh with a score of 19-under.
Salzer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Salzer's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Salzer for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salzer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
