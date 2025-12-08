PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
32M AGO

Chad Sewell betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chad Sewell has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14.

    Latest odds for Sewell at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Sewell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Sewell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 28, 2025Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT3770-68-69-68-518.7
    Sept. 21, 2025Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret LimitedMC67-72-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025ATB ClassicMC75-70+1--
    Aug. 31, 2025CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterT4469-66-69-66-1410.6
    Aug. 24, 2025Manitoba OpenMC70-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025BioSteel ChampionshipT965-65-70-65-1570
    July 27, 2025Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsT6769-67-70-72-103.22
    July 13, 2025Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsT6167-68-68-69-84.5
    July 6, 2025Explore NB OpenT2467-70-70-67-1030.25
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipMC74-71+5--

    Sewell's recent performances

    • Sewell has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BioSteel Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.

    Sewell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Sewell's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Sewell in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sewell as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

