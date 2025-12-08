PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Callum McNeill betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Callum McNeill returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. McNeill looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 152nd.

    Latest odds for McNeill at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    McNeill's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    202415276-79-80-66+21
    2023T12576-69-72-75+12

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In McNeill's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished 152nd after posting a score of 21-over.
    • McNeill's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 125th at 12-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    McNeill's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Inter Rapidisimo Golf ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 11, 2025Bupa ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    April 27, 2025KIA OpenMC75-68-1--
    April 6, 202570th ECP Brazil OpenT4569-69-69-70-79.250
    March 30, 202593 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por ZurichMC70-70-2--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--

    McNeill's recent performances

    • McNeill had his best finish at the 70th ECP Brazil Open, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McNeill has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNeill has averaged -0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.034

    McNeill's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNeill posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.358 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNeill delivered a -0.245 mark in his past five starts, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, McNeill has been strong with a 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, which has been his most reliable skill area.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

