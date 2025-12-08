Callum McNeill betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

McNeill had his best finish at the 70th ECP Brazil Open, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 7-under.

He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

McNeill has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.