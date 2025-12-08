Callum McNeill betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Callum McNeill returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. McNeill looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 152nd.
McNeill's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|152
|76-79-80-66
|+21
|2023
|T125
|76-69-72-75
|+12
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In McNeill's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished 152nd after posting a score of 21-over.
- McNeill's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 125th at 12-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McNeill's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Bupa Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|KIA Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|70th ECP Brazil Open
|T45
|69-69-69-70
|-7
|9.250
|March 30, 2025
|93 Abierto Telecom del Centro presentado por Zurich
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
McNeill's recent performances
- McNeill had his best finish at the 70th ECP Brazil Open, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- McNeill has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNeill has averaged -0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.034
McNeill's advanced stats and rankings
- McNeill posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.358 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McNeill delivered a -0.245 mark in his past five starts, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, McNeill has been strong with a 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, which has been his most reliable skill area.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
